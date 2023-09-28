Biomednewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Partners With IBN For Corporate Communications Initiatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , animal pest fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.

According to the announcement, IBN will leverage its suite of communications solutions to generate greater awareness of SenesTech, a company focused on developing effective pest-control solutions that are grounded in science and proven through field testing. IBN brings an array of communication channels to the new partnership, including an investor-based distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets, numerous newsletters and social media channels, and targeted wire services as well as blogs and other powerful outreach tools.

“SenesTech's ContraPest(R) has already been shown to reduce rat activity over 90% when added to an existing integrated pest-management program, and the company is committed to making it even more accessible to its growing list of clients,” stated IBN director of operations Chris Johnson in the press release.“We're excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for SenesTech as it rapidly approaches the anticipated release of a revolutionary soft bait formulation, which is expected to greatly expand its adoption among big box retailers, key e-commerce channels and leading industry pest management professionals.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is the expert in animal pest fertility control. The company's passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. The company keeps an inescapable truth in mind: two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control. For more information about the company, please visit

.

