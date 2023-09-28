Cryptonewsbreaks CAC23B To Showcase Cutting-Edge Of DLT, Blockchain And Crypto Assets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center has announced the
Crypto Assets Conference
(“CAC23B”), which is set to shine the spotlight on the digital assets landscape from Oct. 17 to 18, 2023. In a world where cryptos challenge traditional norms and DeFi integration reshapes banking, the event is designed to pave the way for a future shaped by innovation and exploration. Emerging trends will be on full display at the conference, such as Web3's potential to revolutionize societal interactions and tokenization's redefinition of ownership, powered by blockchain's limitless applications. As industries evolve, CAC23B gathers sector specialists, corporate pioneers and trailblazing entrepreneurs to explore the cutting-edge of DLT, blockchain, and crypto assets.
About Crypto Assets Conference ("CAC23B")
