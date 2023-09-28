Cryptonewsbreaks CAC23B To Showcase Cutting-Edge Of DLT, Blockchain And Crypto Assets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center has announced the

Crypto Assets Conference

(“CAC23B”), which is set to shine the spotlight on the digital assets landscape from Oct. 17 to 18, 2023. In a world where cryptos challenge traditional norms and DeFi integration reshapes banking, the event is designed to pave the way for a future shaped by innovation and exploration. Emerging trends will be on full display at the conference, such as Web3's potential to revolutionize societal interactions and tokenization's redefinition of ownership, powered by blockchain's limitless applications. As industries evolve, CAC23B gathers sector specialists, corporate pioneers and trailblazing entrepreneurs to explore the cutting-edge of DLT, blockchain, and crypto assets.

To view the full press release, visit



About Crypto Assets Conference (“CAC23B”)

CAC23B is set to illuminate the digital assets landscape from Oct. 17 to 18, 2023. In a world where Bitcoin and Ethereum challenge traditional norms and DeFi integration reshapes banking, #CAC23B paves the way for a future shaped by innovation and exploration. For more information, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN