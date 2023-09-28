Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) To Present At LD Micro Main Event XVI

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, today announced that its CEO David Jemmett will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVI. The conference is slated to take place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from Oct. 3-5, 2023. Jemmett's presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Interested parties should visit



to register and access the live event. A replay will also be available through the same link following the conference.

To view the full press release, visit



About CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CISO are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN