Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) CEO To Participate At Upcoming LD Micro Main Event

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XVI; LD Micro's Main Event runs from Oct. 2–5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Amesite is leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets. According to the announcement, Sastry will be delivering the keynote address on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT. She will be delivering the keynote alongside LD Micro CEO and founder Chris Lahiji. The title of the presentation is“How AI Is Eating Software and Changing the Investment Landscape.”

In addition, Sastry will present an overview of Amesite on Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. PDT; that presentation will include a live Q&A segment. Sastry will also be available for one-on-one meetings. The LD Micro conferences spotlight upcoming big names in the small-cap world, providing investors and influencers a closer look at these companies. The October LA LD Micro event will host more than 200 companies and 1,000 investors. LD Micro conferences spotlight upcoming big names in the small-cap world, providing investors and influencers a closer look at these companies. The October LA event will host more than 200 companies and 1,000 investors.“LD Micro is the leader in the small cap world, and Chris Lahiji has consistently delivered the most compelling and relevant information to our community,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“We are once again honored to work with the team and be a part of this must-attend event in our space.”

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multibillion-dollar online learning markets. For more information about the company, please visit

