Investornewsbreaks - IBN To Serve As Media Sponsor For 49Th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announced its collaboration with Jefferson Financial Inc. to provide online coverage of the 2023 New Orleans Investment Conference . The event is scheduled to take place from Nov. 1-4, 2023, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. The conference gathers private investors, critical thinkers, HNIs and UHNIs, senior leadership from featured companies, and independent retail and institutional investors from around the globe. While the event traditionally focused on precious metals, natural resources and alternative investments, it has expanded over the years to include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IPOs, clean energy and more. IBN will utilize its digital solutions to enhance the visibility of participating companies, sponsors and the conference itself, reaching a broad audience through online channels and social media.

“The New Orleans Investment Conference is renowned for its global reach,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN.“We are excited to be collaborating closely with their team this year. Leveraging our extensive network of downstream partners, we will be reaching millions of online readers interested in finance. We encourage everyone to join us in New Orleans this November.”

To view the full press release, visit

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (“DBP”) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN