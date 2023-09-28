CATECOIN (CAT), A Memecoin Under The ERC-20 Network, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted CATECOIN (CAT) on September 27, 2023, for all BitMart users. The CAT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is CATECOIN (CAT)?

CATECOIN (CAT) emerges in the cryptocurrency landscape as a meme coin crafted on the ERC20 Network, poised to rival the fame and value of DogeCoin. With a brand identity symbolized by the $CAT coin, its overarching goal is to gain ubiquitous recognition across the crypto sphere. A testament to the coin's potential, the dedicated team behind CATECOIN envisions propelling it to a staggering market cap of hundreds of millions, positioning it firmly alongside established meme coin giants.

Why CATECOIN (CAT)?

Distinctly announcing its intention, CATECOIN confidently proclaims itself as a formidable competitor to DogeCoin. A unique aspect of this cryptocurrency is the implementation of a 2% tax on both the buying and selling transactions of the token. With a massive total supply capped at 1 Trillion tokens, it not only offers vast circulation potential but also emphasizes transparency in its tax structure. This strategy is devised to promote both sustainability and growth within its ecosystem.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion.

About CATECOIN (CAT)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 CAT

Token Type: ERC20

At the foundation of CATECOIN lies a well-defined structure and an ambitious vision. It is backed by a total supply of 1 Trillion tokens, ensuring ample liquidity for its holders. Furthermore, with a clear and transparent transaction tax policy, users are always informed of the 2% tax incurred during buying and selling actions. Additionally, for users seeking direct transactions, the UniSwap website offers a seamless platform to swap, enhancing the overall user experience.

To learn more about CATECOIN (CAT), please visit their Website, follow their Twitter, and join their Telegram.

