Toobit Announces Listing Of Jungle Labz (JNGL) On September 28Th, 2023

Toobit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Jungle Labz (JNGL) on September 28th, 2023. JNGL is a highly anticipated blue chip project that has been meticulously developed since the summer of 2022.

JNGL powers the vibrant and expansive Jungle Labz ecosystem, encompassing multiple other brands and games. The organization spearheading the launch of JNGL has achieved remarkable success on the ETH blockchain, ranking among the Top 75 in 2023. With millions in secondary volume across all products, JNGL has solidified its position as a prominent player in the crypto space.

JNGL offers users a wide range of benefits and utilities. Holders of JNGL tokens will have access to various DeFi pools, enabling them to participate in decentralized finance and earn attractive returns. Additionally, the token facilitates seamless peer-to-peer (P2P) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions, providing a versatile utility for individuals and enterprises alike.

Furthermore, JNGL holders will have the opportunity to exchange their tokens for ETH rewards, adding an extra layer of value and incentivization. By staking their assets, users can actively participate in the growth of the Jungle Labz ecosystem and earn additional rewards.

Toobit is excited to provide its users with access to JNGL, recognizing the significant potential and innovation that the project brings to the cryptocurrency landscape. As a reputable and secure platform, Toobit ensures a seamless trading experience for all users, while adhering to the highest industry standards.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the Jungle Labz revolution. Mark your calendars for September 28th, 2023, and join Toobit to start trading JNGL tokens. To celebrate the listing of JNGL, we've prepared a Jungle Labz (JNGL) Bash and you'll have a chance to share a prize pool of 3,000 JNGL!

About Toobit

Toobit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides a secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience. With a wide selection of tokens and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Toobit empowers users to explore the world of cryptocurrencies with confidence.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email:

Website: