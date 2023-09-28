Two Held For Illegal Visa Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Search and Follow-up Department has detained two persons of Arab and Asian descent respectively for their involvement in illegal visa trading, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Thursday. The two were operating through multiple sham companies for financial gains, a post on X by the MoI added.

Both suspects now face legal actions and have been handed over to the Public Prosecution, the statement said.



