Al-Kuwari Meets CEO Of UK's Financial Conduct Authority

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari Thursday met in London Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), during his current visit to the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, a variety of issues pertaining to interests of common interest were discussed, particularly in the fields of economics and finance, as well as methods to expand cooperation between the two countries.

