Finance Minister Meets Lord Mayor Of City Of London

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, met with Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London, in addition to a number of guests from the British financial sector in London recently.

During the meeting, a variety of issues pertaining to interests of common interest were discussed, particularly in the fields of economics and finance, as well as methods to expand cooperation between the two countries.

