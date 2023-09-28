Met Warns Of Poor Visibility Thursday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore Thursday night until 6am on Friday will be humid, misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to northwesterly 3 to 13 knot that may become variable later.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to northwesterly 3 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/2 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.



