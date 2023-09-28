Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Singapore

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State of Qatar Jai Sohan Singh on the end of his tenure in Doha.

His Excellency handed the Singaporean Ambassador the Al Wajbah Decoration, in recognition of his contribution to promoting the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Singapore.

During the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador of Singapore success in his future tasks, and the relations between the two countries further development and growth. (QNA)

MENAFN28092023000067011011ID1107160048