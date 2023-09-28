Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Intl. Cooperation Of Mali

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, who is on a visit to Qatar. The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. (QNA)

