Asian Games: Team Qatar Win Beach Volleyball Gold Medal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Olympic medalists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan claimed the beach volleyball gold medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after beating China 2-0.

The Qatari duo achieved victory in both halves of the match, scoring (22-20) the first half and maintained their superiority in the second half to score (21-16).

With this win, Qatar achieves its first gold medal and the fourth in total after winning one silver and bronze medals in shooting competitions.

