Asian Games: Team Qatar Win Beach Volleyball Gold Medal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Olympic medalists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan claimed the beach volleyball gold medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after beating China 2-0.
The Qatari duo achieved victory in both halves of the match, scoring (22-20) the first half and maintained their superiority in the second half to score (21-16).
With this win, Qatar achieves its first gold medal and the fourth in total after winning one silver and bronze medals in shooting competitions.
MENAFN28092023000067011011ID1107160046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.