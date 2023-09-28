Shatterproof Kicks Off Its Walk Series To End The Stigma Of Addiction

(MENAFN- 3BL) NORWALK, Conn., September 28, 2023 /3BL/ - Shatterproof, the leading grassroots organization focused on reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America, will kick-off its walk series beginning Saturday, September 30 in the Chicago area, and it will conclude Saturday, November 11 in Dallas. The six markets hosting Shatterproof walks, in addition to Chicago, include Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C. More than 46 million Americans ages 12 and older identify as having a substance use disorder (SUD) in the U.S. but, unfortunately, only 10% of that number receive treatment.

When it was founded, Shatterproof was named to emphasize people's need for support so that addiction doesn't shatter more lives. The annual Shatterproof Walk gives communities the opportunity to bring the disease of addiction into the light and share inspiring stories of hope and recovery. Participants will unite to engage in several activities geared toward ending the stigma associated with SUDs, including the community walk.

Additional walk day highlights:



The Shatterproof Community Resource Village will showcase SUD resources from local organizations.

Participants can select a bracelet that speaks to them personally to represent why they are participating in the Shatterproof Walk - whether it be in memorial of a loved one, for themselves in recovery, or to show their support to those who have SUDs. An opening ceremony will profile local walkers touched by addiction and recognize top teams, fundraisers and leading event sponsors.

Funds raised from the walk series will support Shatterproof's work in advocating for changes in federal and state policy as well as programming focused on saving lives and changing the conversation about addiction. More than 80 cents of every dollar from the event goes directly toward programs and services to transform the treatment system, end addiction stigma, and support and empower communities.

Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof who lost his son to the stigma of addiction said,“We've seen firsthand how addiction touches each of our lives - through our own experiences, our loved ones, and those in our community. It's time to change the way we view and treat those struggling with a substance use disorder, which is a chronic and treatable disease. In addition to saving lives today, we are transforming the treatment system in the U.S., ending stigma that dehumanizes those with addiction, and supporting families and communities through advocacy, resources and action. We are dedicated to creating a Shatterproof community that is stronger than addiction.”

For more information or to register for the Shatterproof Walk event, visit:



To learn more about the Shatterproof Walk, view this video from 2022:



Shatterproof extends sincere thanks to the sponsors of the Shatterproof Walk:



Champion Sponsors: Elevance Health Foundation, Hyatt, Indivior, Mariner Wealth Advisers, and Pacira

Signature Sponsors: Allmed, Braeburn, CHUBB, Hilton, ICG Advisors, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and SoundCloud

Gold Sponsors: Alkermes, Captivate, HEI, Lockton, and G-P (Global Made Possible) Media Sponsors: HOT 99.5, NBC4 Washington, WCVB 5 ABC, WFAA-TV, and Lemonada Media

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF:

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding communities, removing systemic barriers to recovery, mobilizing the country to advocate for change, and ending addiction stigma in the U.S. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube @ShatterproofHQ or follow us on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit If you are experiencing anxiety, depression or a substance use disorder, text SHATTERPROOF TO 741741 for help.

ABOUT THE SHATTERPROOF WALKS:

Since 2017, The Shatterproof Walks have been uniting thousands of friends, families, coworkers, and communities to raise vital funds and transform how addiction is treated in America. Walk is a day for communities to come together and celebrate those living in recovery, bring hope to the millions still suffering, and honor those who lost their lives to this disease. Regardless of age, gender or race – families, corporations and community alliances show up for their loved ones, customers and employees in the communities in which they live and serve.

