National Parks Conservation Association Celebrates National Public Lands Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) At National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), we know that it's up to all of us to do our part to ensure our national parks and public lands are protected for future generations. That's why we celebrated National Public Lands Day (9/23) all week long with help from our partners and park advocates across the country by sharing tips on how to be responsible park stewards and visitors. On Instagram, park advocates from across the country showcased the ways they protect parks – both on and off trail – and why national park protection is an issue important to them. They also shared how NPCA's partners at Conscious Step , Fireclay Tile , Pura Vida , Pine Ridge Vineyards , HOMAGE and Wondery Outdoors support NPCA's mission to protect and preserve parks.

Tips from advocates included staying on established trails to protect wildlife, carrying reusable water bottles while exploring parks and writing advocacy letters to representatives about park issues among others!

To discover how you can do your part to protect parks as part of our National Public Lands Day campaign, visit NPCA's Instagram or check out our TikTok . NPCA is proud to partner with companies dedicated to national park preservation – learn more about how we work with our partners here .