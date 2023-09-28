Navigating The Complex Journey Of Organizational Change

(MENAFN- 3BL) "Change management" is often tossed around like a mere buzzword, but it's a term that carries plenty of heft. There's no doubt that companies must evolve and change - not only to remain competitive, but to remain relevant in an ever-changing market, writes Brian Enright, CEO and Chief Transformation Officer for DP World Americas in a recent article published in Forbes .

But transforming a business is notoriously challenging. To make it more manageable, Enright's article - "Strategies For Success: Implementing Change Management For Global Giants " - examines what change management really means, particularly for diverse, multinational companies like DP World.

The article provides the 10 key strategies for successful change management, while providing snippets of examples from DP World's global initiative to transition from a traditional port and terminal operator to an all-encompassing supply chain solutions provider.

In the article, Brian explores some of the following strategies:

: Craft a compelling vision for change that aligns with company goals and resonates with all employees.: Ensure top-level executives are committed. Their belief and endorsement are essential for driving change.: Evaluate the current state of the company, including processes, cultures, and potential challenges.: Form a team from various departments and consider enlisting external aid for diverse perspectives.: Maintain regular communication about changes, address concerns, and offer clarity.: Embrace the cultural diversity within the company, especially for multinational entities. Finding a balance between global initiatives and regional needs is essential.

And much, much more. Read the full article here: "Strategies For Success: Implementing Change Management For Global Giants”