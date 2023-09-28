US Shutdown Threatens 2,000 Long-Term Disaster Recovery Projects: White House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The partial shutdown of the US federal government could impede nearly 2,000 long-term disaster recovery projects, the White House has warned.

A budget impasse in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which the White House blames on far-right Republican lawmakers, is nearing a government shutdown over the weekendIn a statement on Thursday, the White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund, already under strain by multiple natural disasters, would result in a delay of nearly 2,000 long-term recovery projects in communities across the country.It cited a variety of rebuilding projects that would face delays, including the Wilson County School in Tennessee, a senior citizens center in New Jersey and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of projects from 2022 Hurricane Ian in Florida.The White House on Monday had warned a shutdown would result in a rapid loss of food benefits for nearly 7 million low-income women and children.The federal government would begin to shut down if funding is not secured by Sunday, Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.A new economic assessment from Goldman Sachs estimated a federal shutdown would subtract 0.2 percent points from fourth-quarter GDP growth each week it continues, according to a report issued Wednesday.Can the shutdown be averted?Meanwhile, the Democratic-controlled Senate plans to hold a procedural vote on a short-term spending measure on Thursday. This measure has already been rejected by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. On the other hand, the Republican-controlled House is continuing to vote on amendments to appropriations bills that have little chance of becoming law and won't prevent a shutdown on their own.(With inputs from agencies)

