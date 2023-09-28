NIA's 'Wanted Accused': Terrorist 'Uncle' Javed Ran Fake Currency Racket To Damage India's Financial Stability

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Designated individual terrorist 'Uncle', also known as Javed Patel circulated high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, the charge sheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed.Javed Patel, a wanted accused by the NIA, had committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating high-quality fake Indian currency notes with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, according to the charge sheet.NIA's supplementary charge sheet was filed before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday against four people, including the designated terrorist 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna in the Thane fake currency case, according to a report by news agency ANI.Besides Javed Patel, those charge-sheeted by the NIA under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been identified as Riyaz Shikilkar, Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar and Nasir Chaudhari, all residents of Mumbai. Fayaaz has also been charged under the Arms Act, said the report.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Three accused were charge sheeted earlier, in April last year, by the Thane police in the case, which was originally registered following the seizure of 149 high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of the denomination of ₹2,000 from accused Riyaz Shikilkar, according to ANI. Subsequently, the NIA had taken over the case and, after investigations, had arrested Fayaaz in May 2023 for possession of illegal arms.

\"Investigations also revealed that Fayaaz was in contact with 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel through WhatsApp, and had conspired to carry out unlawful activities in India. He had also received funds sent by Javed Patel, a designated individual terrorist, through his associate 'Bhai',\" said the NIA.



MENAFN28092023007365015876ID1107160016