Actor Sir Michael 'Dumbledore' Gambon Dies At 82

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Legendary stage and screen actor Sir Michael Gambon, who starred as Dumbledore in Harry Potter passed away peacefully in hospital at the age of 82 years, reports BBC on 28 September.

He was suffering from pneumonia, confirmed by his family."We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82," the dailymail.co.uk quoted his wife Lady Gambon, and son Fergus Gambon statement, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs."We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love," the statement added.Renowned for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, Sir Michael Gambon even worked in TV, film, theatre, and radio over his five-decade career. He also won four Bafta awards.ALSO READ: MS Swaminathan, father of India's Green Revolution, passes away at 98Apart from the Harry Potter series, Sir Michael is also known for his role as Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's The Singing Detective on the BBC, according to the report.In 1998, Sir Michael Gambon was knighted for services to the entertainment industry.In 1962, Sir Michael made his first appearance on stage in a production of Othello at Dublin's Gates Theatre. His illustrious theatre career includes appearances in Alan Ayckbourn's The Norman Conquests, The Life Of Galileo, and Nicholas Hytner's National Theatre production of Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.After the death of Sir Michael Gambon, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has expressed his condolences. Taking to X, Clarkson wrote,"I'm so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him."

