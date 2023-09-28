Modi, Murmu Hail Yeoman Service Of Architect Of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Renowned agricultural scientist and the architect of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan passed away on Thursday at the age of 98 in Chennai.

He was a Padma Vibushan awardee and also the recipient of the first World Food Prize for his leadership in India's Green Revolution.Swaminathan

was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time. He died on Thursday at 11.15 am at his residence in Chennai.Condolences from across the country poured in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu hailing Swaminathan's yeoman service to the country.

Modi said Swaminathan's groundbreaking work transformed lives of millions, ensured India's food security.“Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation's history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation,” said the prime minister on X.Swaminathan left behind a rich legacy which would serve as a“guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity,” said Murmu.AK Singh, Director at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, said that an era of agricultural research, education and extension marked by disruptive innovations has come to an end with the death of Swaminathan.Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, chief minister MK Stalin, leaders of farmers' bodies including PR Pandian have condoled Swaminathan's death.The Congress party described

Swaminathan

as the key scientific architect of the Green Revolution and also hailed his contribution to the agriculture sector.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Swaminathan's steadfast commitment to revolutionising India's agriculture turned it into a food surplus country.Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda expressed grief over the demise of Swaminathan, and said he was greatly benefited from his advice on many occasions.Karanataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief over his death, and said that his contribution to India's agricultural progress and economy is immense.

