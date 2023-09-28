Mathura Train Accident Caused As Staffer Was Drunk And Watching Mobile: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A probe has found that the Tuesday's Mathura train accident, in which an electric multiple unit (EMU) train got derailed and climbed on a platform, was caused as

a staffer was watching his mobile phone and was mildly drunk while handling the train, a report by PTI said citing sources.According to the Crew Voice & Video Recording System (CVVRS), after the train arrived at the platform, a staffer named Sachin entered the DTC cab (engine) while watching his mobile phone, said the report citing sources.While carelessly putting his bag on the throttle of the engine, he again got busy on his mobile. The throttle, due to the pressure of the bag, went into forward position and let the EMU move towards the platform,

found the probe, as per the PTI report.

“It broke the dead end of the platform and half of the coach climbed onto the elevated portion of platform number 2, leading to breakdown of OHE (overhead wire).”The inquiry report also said that a breathalyzer test conducted on Sachin showed a reading of 47 mg/100 ml which is considered to be mildly drunk.The train had arrived at Mathura station at 10.49 pm. After the loco pilot got relieved from his duty and came out of the cab, Sachin entered the cab to take the keys. Within a minute of his entering the cab, it started moving, broke the dead end and half of its portion climbed onto the platform.

The PTI report quoted

a source from the Agra Railway Division as saying:“He has been sent for a medical test in which his blood sample will be taken to find out the exact level of alcohol consumption.”

The railways has suspended five persons including Sachin in connection with the incident. Of the other four, Harbhajan Singh, Brajesh Kumar and Kuljeet are technical staff and Govid Hari Sharma is a loco pilot."We have suspended five persons and further detailed investigation is on," Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal said.

PTI)

