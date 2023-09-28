Manipur Crisis: Curfew Restrictions Relaxed In Imphal East

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The curfew restrictions imposed in Imphal East has been partially relaxed, whereby the movement of people outside their residences would be permitted between 5 am and 11 am, as per an order issued by the district magistrate.The six-hour relaxation window comes a day after the administration had announced a“full curfew” in Imphal East and Imphal West, as the law and order situation remained precarious due to the protests over the killing of two teenagers from the valley.The fresh order, which eases the curbs, will apply to all areas of the district.“Restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 am to 11 am on 29th September,” it stated.Protests, sit-in demonstrations, rallies and large-scale movement of people would, however, continue to remain barred, the order added.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Imphal East and Imphal West have witnessed renewed curbs since the past week, after scores of student groups and activists staged protests over the killing of Phijam Hemjit Singh and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam, who had went missing over two months ago after they were allegedly abducted by militants. The protests turned violent in some parts of the districs, leading to at least 60 persons being injured.On September 26, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that those who had kidnapped and killed the two Manipuri youths will be arrested and punished.A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, has reached Manipur and initiated the investigation, Singh said.“The central and state governments are very serious about this case. Union Home Minister Amit Shah-ji called me up yesterday evening and told me that he is sending a CBI team on a special flight to investigate the particular case,” the chief minister told reporters.Singh quoted Shah as stating that this case has to be dealt with very seriously and those responsible have to be booked as per the law of the land and assured that“no one will be spared\".Notably, Manipur has remained tense since May this year when ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state. More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds have been left injured.(With PTI inputs)

