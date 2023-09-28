Animal: 7 Moments From Ranbir Kapoor's Film Will Blow Your Mind

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the markers of his upcoming film 'Animal' released the film's teaser. The teaser shows Ranbir's new look as well as some intriguing scenes.



7 moments from Ranbir Kapoor's film will blow your mind

Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father and is seen slapping and labeling him a criminal.

Ranbir's never-seen avatar with long hair and a beard is the most talked about in the film.



There is a scene in which masks similar to those seen in Squid Game and Front Man are shown. The only difference is it's feral mask.

The teaser's end will wow you. When you think it's the end, Bobby Deol opens the door and without any dialogue does movement with the knife.



The teaser also shows Ranbir and Rashmika sharing the screen space for the first time.



The film can have a psychological effect as it is based on how a broken family looks like.



Ranbir's action will have you glued to your seats as he fights alone against all his enemies.