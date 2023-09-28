AIIMS To Manipal Hospital-7 Best Cardiology Hospitals In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Heart Day 2023: India is home to several world-class hospitals known for their excellence in cardiac care. Hence, here are some of the best heart hospitals in India.



AIIMS in Delhi is one of India's premier medical institutions, known for its advanced cardiac care facilities and a team of highly skilled cardiologists and cardiac surgeons.



Apollo Hospitals in Chennai is a leading healthcare provider in India, with a dedicated heart institute offering various cardiac treatments and surgeries.

Narayana Health, aka Narayana Hrudayalaya, is a hospital group with a strong presence in cardiac care. It offers affordable heart treatments without compromising on quality.

Manipal Hospital is a leading healthcare provider with a strong cardiology department offering a range of cardiac procedures and interventions.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a reputable multi-speciality hospital in Delhi known for its cardiac care services, including interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery.

Asian Heart Institute is a specialized cardiac care centre in Mumbai known for its expertise in heart surgeries, including bypass surgeries and valve replacements.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Research in Bangalore is known for its expertise in cardiac care and research, it is one of the largest heart hospitals in Asia.