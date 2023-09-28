Akshara Singh SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD Bedroom Song Will Make Your Go Crazy-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri video: Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's steamy bedroom scene in the song 'Baj Jaai Chhagal' has taken over the internet. On YouTube, the song has over 2.8M views and counting.

Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, which he has demonstrated in films and songs. His songs became popular on social media, earning him the label of 'Trending Star' from his followers.

Their stunning costumes are enough to win your heart. They seem incredible when romancing each other.



The song is about sizzling chemistry and is driving the crowd insane.

Fans love the beautiful chemistry, and they are showering the duo with positive comments for their performance.