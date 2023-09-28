GOT To The Crown-7 Best Series To Watch On OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven more highly recommended series spanning different genres and themes.
A sci-fi horror series set in the 1980s that combines supernatural elements with govt conspiracies. It follows a group of kids who encounter threats and mysterious occurrences.
A crime drama that chronicles the rise and fall of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and the Medellín and Cali cartels in Colombia.
A Spanish crime drama series that follows a group of robbers who plan and execute heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain, using city names as aliases.
A fantasy series based on the popular book series, following Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, as he navigates a world filled with magic, monsters, and political intrigue.
A crime drama that tells the story of a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer. It's praised for its intense storytelling and character development.
A historical drama series chronicles Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.
A fantasy epic based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, this series follows the power struggles among noble families in the fictional land of Westeros.
