Share Your Story With Cast Customization: Bringing Personal Flair And More Fun To Fine Jewelry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 -- San Francisco-based fine jewelry brand Cast is excited to invite more discovery play with the launch of their customization program for their best-selling pieces. You'll now be able to make your mark on fan favorite The Flip Ring with your choice from an array of gemstones and diamonds or stack custom colorways within the Color High Collection.

The launch of the customization program brings personalization and fun to fine jewelry. Co-Founder and Chief Creative Office Rachel Skelly explains, "We had so many requests about choosing different gemstones and colorways in both collections, so we made it happen. Giving the customer the ability to express themselves through their fine jewelry is really special."

The custom Flip Ring program allows you to customize our iconic Flip Ring. You pick your setting with either 18k reclaimed gold or stunning sterling silver and then choose from 16 different stones. Including White Agate, Turquoise, Lapis, Chrysoprase, Pink Opal, Matte Gold, Tiger's Eye, Black Opal, Ruby, White Mother of Pearl, Gray Mother of Pearl, and a range of colored sapphires. This ring is reversible. It flips on a whim. Thanks to the new customization program, you can pick the specific options that speak to all of the sides of your style.

The custom Color High program allows you to customize the Halo Stacking Rings and Brilliant Pendants in 8 new colorways. Celebrate fall trends, college colors, or rock creative combinations that speak to your soul. Choose from; Electric Pear, International Orange, Ruby Punch, Indigo Fade, Mod Blue, Alpine Green, Stone Gray, and Candy Black. And pair with our 5 evergreen colorways for extra options and play.

Cast's Custom Flip Ring's range in price from $1,200 to $15,000 and the Color High Custom Halo Rings and Brilliant Pendants range in price from $575 to $1,175. Both are available for order on



and in store at the Cast boutique in Marin, CA. Delivery is in 8-10 weeks. Right on time to shine for the holiday season festivities. Need something sooner, Cast continues to offer a stylish array of best selling Flip Rings and Color High pieces that are ready to rock right away.

ABOUT CAST

Cast is a place to discover unexpected wonder-filled fine jewelry. Founded in San Francisco and launched in 2021, Cast was created by two friends who wanted to make the experience of shopping for fine jewelry as joyful as wearing it. With Co-Founder Rachel Skelly at the design helm as Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder and CEO Eric Ryan guiding the path forward, Cast brings to life a new vision for fine jewelry with exclusive pieces designed in partnership with artists from around the world... Together, Skelly and Ryan are on a mission to cast wonder and invite everyone to experience the joy of fine jewelry. Welcome to Cast. Let your treasure hunt begin.

