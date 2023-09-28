Bangladesh Star Shakib Al Hasan Drops Hints About Retirement Post ICC Champions Trophy In 2025

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangladesh's all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, has suggested that he may retire from international cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan. While he intends to step away from Test cricket following the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India, his departure from T20Is is likely to occur after the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America next year. Shakib conveyed his retirement plans during an interview with T-Sports, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. He explained, "The 2025 Champions Trophy for ODIs and the 2024 T20 World Cup for T20Is. Tests may conclude sooner, perhaps after the World Cup. I will retire from all formats gradually, with the official announcement coming after the 2025 Champions Trophy."

Shakib will lead the Bangladesh team in the upcoming World Cup, having previously captained the side during this month's Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, he has confirmed that the World Cup will mark his final appearance as captain, and he will relinquish the captaincy altogether. "Considering the current circumstances, my captaincy will conclude after the World Cup, not a day more," he stated. Shakib emphasized his desire to enjoy the game, focus on his performance, and relieve himself of the added pressure that captaincy entails at this stage of his career.

Bangladesh's opening match in the World Cup is scheduled against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala.

Also Read:

Graeme Smith aims to make SA20 the biggest T20 league outside IPL