International Exchange Students From STS Foundation Transform American High School Communities

Exchange student introduces her country to her classmates

Exchange student from the Philippine poses with her teacher after presenting her country to the class.

- Dr. David WatersLAGUAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an increasingly interconnected world, the presence of international exchange students has become a transformative force in American high schools. These students, brought to American classrooms by organizations like STS Foundation, enrich the educational experience for all, fostering global awareness, cultural diversity, and academic excellence.American high schools across the nation are seeing the benefits of having exchange students as part of their student body . Through firsthand interactions with peers from diverse backgrounds, American students are broadening their horizons and expanding their worldviews. They engage in discussions, collaborate on projects, and develop cross-cultural communication skills that prepare them for a globalized future."We have found that welcoming foreign exchange students into our school provides not only a life-changing experience for the international student but an even greater impact on our American students," says Dr. David Waters, Principal at Timberland High School in Wentzville, Missouri. "Our school community has become more cognizant of the world around us and the interdependence of our global society."In addition to cultural enrichment, exchange students often excel academically, inspiring their American peers to reach new levels of achievement. Their diverse educational backgrounds and approaches to learning enhance classroom discussions, fostering intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation among all students.STS Foundation goes beyond academics by promoting a culture of service among its students. Through initiatives like the Helping Hands Community Service Project , exchange students are empowered to give back to the U.S. communities that welcome them. This spirit of volunteerism continues as students return to their home countries, leaving a lasting legacy of goodwill.Embracing international exchange students is crucial for preparing American students for a diverse and interconnected future. Partnering with organizations like STS Foundation streamlines the process, ensuring a smooth transition for students while schools focus on providing an inclusive and enriching educational environment."By embracing international exchange students, schools not only enhance their academic offerings but also cultivate a vibrant, diverse, and globally aware community that benefits all Americans," says STS Foundation.American high schools interested in welcoming international exchange students into their classrooms can contact STS Foundation at or visit to learn more. Join the movement toward a more interconnected and inclusive future by hosting an exchange student today.About STS FoundationSTS Foundation was founded in 1986. Since then the STS Foundation has placed thousands of foreign high school exchange students, from over 40 countries. For over 30 years STS Foundation has taken great pride in our personal and caring approach to our students, host families, local coordinators, schools, partner organizations, and everyone involved in our program.

