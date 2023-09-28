Aleutian Airways Closes A Successful First Season In King Salmon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ground crew at King Salmon Airport with Aleutian Airways Saab 2000

Scheduled service returns June 10, 2024

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways is bidding farewell to a successful summer of scheduled service to King Salmon, Alaska. The last scheduled flight of the season departed September 18, 2023, marking the end of an extraordinary journey of connecting travelers with the natural beauty and wonders of this remarkable region.“It's been an incredible experience this past summer in King Salmon, and I'm deeply grateful for the warm welcome we received,” said Stevi Rae Angasan, King Salmon Station Manager.“I want to give a big shout-out to my team and everyone who's been part of this journey – we can't wait to see you again next season!”Scheduled service to King Salmon will resume on June 10, 2024, and flights are available for booking now on , or through travel agents. Charter service remains available year-round for those seeking a personalized and flexible travel experience to King Salmon and other destinations.“We are going to miss having Aleutian Airways flying to King Salmon this fall and winter,” said Nanci Morris Lyon, Bear Trail Lodge.“We had a great season partnering with them; no lost bags, great customer service, an overall great experience.”###About Aleutian AirwaysAleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community's need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.About Sterling AirwaysSterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com

Ashley Hammers

Aleutian Airways

+1 907-600-7071

email us here