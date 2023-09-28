Granite And Marble Designs Receives Prestigious Award In The 2023 Summit County Parade Of Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Granite and Marble Designs , a stone fabricator that creates custom stone countertops and applications, completed the stonework on the New West Partners project that was awarded the Best Overall Home. As a contributing partner, this recognition signifies the quality of Granite and Marble Designs' craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

The Summit County Parade of Homes is an annual parade brought to you by the Summit County Builders Association. This event supports home builders, contractors, architects, designers and other industry professionals by showcasing their work in the most pristine properties built in Summit County. With 160 participating members, this is one of the largest collections of homes in the region.

Granite and Marble Designs is participating in their 11th year at the Summit County Parade of Homes. Best Overall Home is the highest level of recognition in the parade.

“It's always a pleasure working with New West Partners in all of their beautiful homes,” said Mike Clifton, owner of Granite and Marble Designs.“There are so many talented competitors, so this award is incredibly meaningful. It's always an honor to participate in the Parade of Homes and it's something we look forward to every year.”

This award is important because it signifies the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail provided by the stone fabricators at Granite and Marble Designs. The Parade of Homes consists of the most renowned and reputable industry professionals in the region. Best Overall Home recognizes the house with the most outstanding quality and design execution. From the fixtures to the stonework, it takes a team of talented professionals to achieve this recognition.

Visit this link to learn more about the 2023 Summit County Parade of Homes. View the Granite and Marble Designs inspiration gallery to see their work showcased in this year's Parade of Homes winner for Best Overall Home.

About Granite and Marble Designs

Granite and Marble Designs is a stone design, fabrication and installation company creating custom stonework for residential and commercial projects. Their StoneDoneRightTM Approach demonstrates their commitment to their customers to provide a quality product and exceed expectations. With over 100 years of combined experience, their skillsets and expertise make them one of the top stone fabricators in the region.

