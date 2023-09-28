New Study By Originality.Ai Reveals No Significant AI Influence In Hollywood Scriptwriting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image shows minimal increase in the number of scripts that were suspected of being AI generated.

Image Shows the Relative Increase in AI Writing in Soap's Compared to Late Night Comedy Scripts

A recent study led by Originality.ai looking at 3800 transcripts of USA TV shows reveals minimal usage of Generative AI in the creation of Hollywood scripts.

- Jonathan GillhamCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A recent study led by Originality.ai looking at 3800 transcripts of USA TV show episodes airing from 2020 to 2023 reveals minimal usage of AI tools like ChatGPT in the creation of Hollywood scripts.Method:Approximately 6,000 episode transcripts, curated between January 2020 and August 2023, were preprocessed and filtered, resulting in around 3800 scripts subjected to AI detection. The AI detector assigned a probability score, ranging from 0 to 1, indicating the likelihood of AI-generated content. The validity of the detector is demonstrated here :2 genres were selected because of their short duration from writing to airing to allow for the assumption that the air date was closely correlated to the writing date.Day Time Soap Opera'sLate Night Comedy SkitsThere is a Low Probability AI is Being Used by Hollywood Writers:The study underscored that the majority of the scripts, across genres and years, sustained a high degree of originality, with about a 1.9% average probability of AI content and a standard deviation of 0.05 across the scripts.Slight Increase in Day Time Soap Opera's Showing Signs of the Potential for AI Use:However, a minor uptick in AI-assisted writing was noted in Daytime Soap Opera's in 2023, with an increase from 1.3% in 2020 to 4.5% in 2023, warranting continuous monitoring.Limitations & Future Scope:The study recognizes the limitations stemming from the inability to accurately determine the script's writing exact date and the unrepresented entirety of Hollywood-produced TV show genres. Originality.ai is optimistic about extending this research.“It was great to see that the data supported writers, demonstrating that the TV shows which entertain millions were scripted by humans, not AI. We look forward to continuing to see how the impact of generative AI plays out in Hollywood.” said Jonathan Gillham, Founder, Originality.aiFor the complete study and data visit:

Jonathan Gillham

Originality.ai

+1 7058888355

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok