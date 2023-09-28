'90% Of Beggars Arrested Abroad Are From Pakistan': Senate Committee Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent revelation, Pakistan has encountered a concerning statistic as the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis disclosed that a staggering 90 percent of beggars arrested in foreign countries originate from Pakistan. This revelation emerged during a discussion led by Overseas Ministry Secretary Zulfikar Haider, who presented these startling findings to the Senate panel.

The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis convened to address the matter of skilled and unskilled labor emigrating to foreign nations. During the discussion, Secretary Zulfikar Haider shed light on the situation concerning Overseas Pakistanis, leaving the committee members visibly surprised by the disconcerting statistics.

Zulfikar Haider further stressed that many of these beggars who were arrested, exploited the pilgrim's visas to illegally reside in foreign countries spurring human trafficking. A significant number of pickpocket incidents recorded around pilgrimage sites in the Middle East were majorly orchestrated by Pakistani nationals.

Saudi Arabia is not happy with Pakistan due to the constant ruckus created by Pakistani nationals around Pilgrimage sites including Haj. According to a report from CNN News18, Saudi Arabia has warned Pakistan and told it to be careful with its Haj quota candidates. Saudi Arabia is believed to have spurred,“Our prisons are full of your prisoners”.

Overseas Ministry Secretary Zulfikar Haider in the Senate Standing Committee discussion also noted that Japan is beginning to become a new destination for such miscreants. But Zulfikar Haider was also optimistic that the skilled laborers immigrating to foreign countries will contribute to the Pakistan economy and also help the country's foreign remittances increase.



Pakistan is battling with an economic crisis as foreign investments have dried up causing more inflation in the country. The government has set hope that the immigration of Pakistanis will contribute to the economy and also help the country's foreign remittances increase.