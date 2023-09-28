Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's Legal Ordeal Ends With 'Not Guilty' Verdict In Sydney

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Danushka Gunathilaka, the Sri Lankan cricketer, has been declared innocent of sexual assault in Sydney. The 32-year-old batsman, who was arrested in November last year shortly after his country's loss to England in the final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia, expressed his relief outside the court, stating that he "can't wait" to return to playing cricket. Initially facing four charges of sexual intercourse without consent for a rendezvous arranged through a dating app near the Sydney Opera House, three of these charges were dropped in May. Judge Sarah Huggett found him not guilty of the remaining charge. Gunathilaka, who endured a challenging 11 months, conveyed his gratitude for the support he received and his eagerness to resume a normal life and his cricket career.

Prosecutors had contended that he removed a condom during intercourse without informing the woman, who had consented only to protected sex. However, the judge noted that the woman's recollection of the events was not clear at the time. Gunathilaka, who made his international debut in 2015 and has participated in eight Tests, 47 ODIs, and 46 T20s, faced suspension by Sri Lanka Cricket after being charged.

