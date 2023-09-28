'Won't Find Anything': CM Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses CBI Probe Into Official Residence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a bold response to the CBI's initiation of a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the construction of his official residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he would not yield to "fake investigations." The Aam Aadmi Party leader made these remarks in his initial response to the CBI's action.

The Union Home Ministry had ordered a CBI investigation into the reported irregularities in the extensive renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Subsequently, the investigative agency registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to delve into the matter.

As part of its investigation, the CBI has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government to furnish all relevant documents by October 3. The CBI's inquiry will encompass all facets related to the alleged irregularities uncovered during an inquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The impetus for this inquiry was reportedly a five-page letter penned by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the CBI Director in May, wherein he urged the initiation of a probe based on the findings presented in the Chief Secretary's report.

Furthermore, on June 18, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged financial mismanagement concerning Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. These officials were provided a 15-day window to respond to the notices.

