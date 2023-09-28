'Beginning Of ISRO': Chairman Somanath Seeks Blessings At Somnath Temple; Envisions More Milestones (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday (September 28) visited the renowned Somnath temple in Gujarat to seek blessings for future ISRO missions. During his visit, he performed the 'Someshwar Maha Puja' and participated in a 'yajna,' as confirmed by a temple official.

Somanath expressed his gratitude for the successful soft landing on the moon, referring to it as a dream come true with the blessings of Lord Somnath. He emphasized the importance of divine blessings and strength for ISRO's upcoming missions.

He said, "We need strength to do our work. Landing on the moon was one of the tasks. There are many other missions in front of us for which we need strength. That's why I have come here to take God's blessings."

During his temple visit, the ISRO chief performed the 'Someshwar Maha Puja,' further highlighting the significance of seeking divine intervention for the organization's future endeavors.