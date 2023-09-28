Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP Firm Expansion, New Of Counsel And New Office Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KMWB elevates its commercial litigation division with top-tier additions, bolstering its ability to serve the real estate industry. A recent expansion of office space cements KMWB's position as a major player in the NYC legal landscape.



NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP. ("KMWB") is proud to announce the expansion of our commercial litigation division in the recent hiring of a number of esteemed and exceptionally experienced attorneys.

Our New Incoming Partners

Edmond

P. O'Brien , James E. Schwartz , and Joelle B. Taub – have distinguished careers representing publicly traded real estate investment trusts and privately held commercial real estate concerns in the areas of in possessory and in general commercial matters, concerning a wide range of real estate and general commercial matters.

Our New Associates

Evelyn

P. Flores and Jonathan W. Rich bring extensive experience in Supreme Court commercial litigation and regulatory matters.

Brian A. Campbell brings with him years of experience in residential landlord-tenant and foreclosure litigation.

Our New Of Counsel



Daniel Rice has a long and distinguished career in construction law litigation Michael Bush is a sought-after attorney in commercial foreclosure and related litigation, representing plaintiffs and defendants, and acquisitions.

A New Chapter of Expansion and Excellence

Marking a new chapter of growth and excellence in serving our clients, this expansion brings a wealth of knowledge to

KMWB through the addition of years of experience and success in commercial real estate litigation.

Edmond

P. O'Brien, shared his enthusiasm for this expansion: "We are thrilled to join KMWB, a firm with a distinguished and solid track record of success in real estate litigation, and are committed to making it even stronger."

Jim Marino, partner at

KMWB, stated, "For both our existing and prospective clients, this expansion underscores our dedication to delivering the highest quality legal services across both existing and even more diverse ranges of practice areas by a team that collectively possesses over a hundred years of expertise with a definitive record of success." Nativ Winiarsky, partner at KMWB, similarly proclaimed, "As KMWB continues to fortify its almost 40 years of real estate practice with these strategic additions, we remain diligent in our pursuit of delivering outstanding service and legal expertise to our clients as we continue to shape the future of real estate litigation in the New York metropolitan area."



In addition to welcoming these new attorneys,

KMWB has also recently leased approximately 4,500 square feet at 747 Third Avenue such that it now has a footprint of nearly 20,000 square feet at the building.



About Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP

Founded in New York City in 1984, Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP (KMWB) was initially renowned for its prowess in commercial transactions, contract negotiations, and administrative law. Today, it offers the real estate industry a top-tier, full-service suite of legal services, including practice areas such as litigation, loft law, cooperative and condominium law, commercial leasing, and bankruptcy.

With a client base ranging from individual entrepreneurs to large corporations and real estate investment trusts (REITs), KMWB has built its reputation upon personalized services tailored to each client's unique needs.

