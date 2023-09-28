Clint And ACC Collaborate On Innovations To Advance Precision Health And Expand Access To Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redwood City, California, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clint, the clinical intelligence platform , is collaborating with the American College of Cardiology to advance precision health and expand access to clinical trials. This collaboration will accelerate time-to-market for novel therapies and support clinicians in identifying and closing care gaps for each individual patient and across populations at scale. Leveraging advanced data science methodologies, Clint automates patient chart assessment, identifying opportunities for improved patient management and also assessing patient eligibility for clinical trials.

Clint was inspired by Stanford cardiologist, Dr. Rajesh Dash , who observed significant gaps in guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) among patients presenting in his and other clinics at Stanford. In response, Dr. Dash partnered with data scientist Sushant Shankar to build the Clint platform, a solution which automatically identifies deviations from GDMT and also assesses eligibility for relevant opportunities to participate in clinical research. Clint's mission is to help everyone receive the right treatment at the right time and to make clinical research a care option.

“Clint's automated layer of clinical logic and data science, when applied to an individual patient's health record, sees that patient journey holistically the same way a physician would. This sets Clint apart when recommending the right treatment or trial for every patient in a health system” says Dr. Rajesh Dash, co-founder and Chairman at Clint.

The collaboration and platform have significant implications for promoting diversity and representation in research, allowing for focused studies that positively impact historically underrepresented communities and contribute to advancing equitable healthcare for all. The Clint platform includes more than 120 million longitudinal medical records from patients across the U.S. This allows care teams and researchers to generate population-level insights and utilize Clint's context to ensure that diverse populations benefit from advancements in medical knowledge and have the opportunity to contribute to research that impacts their health. Further, it enables novel therapies to reach eligible patients faster and facilitates the adoption of GDMT in medical practices around the country.

Leveraging machine learning and large-scale data analysis, the Clint platform brings the rigor of a computation engine to epidemiology. This has the potential to revolutionize the field, leading to more accurate and comprehensive insights that integrate clinical and translational research with clinical care to offer more personalized, efficient, and evidence-based treatments, leading to improved patient outcomes and advancements in public health.

“ACC is mission driven to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all,” said Ami Bhatt, MD, FACC, ACC Chief Innovation Officer.“Through this collaboration with Clint we are hoping to demonstrate that increased diversity in clinical trials can be scaled by helping clinical teams identify eligible patients and encouraging patient agency and engagement. Innovating by using computational science to power diverse clinical trials can increase the relevance of clinical trials for all individuals and lead to more precise treatment methods for all populations.”

About Clint, the Clinical Intelligence Platform

Clint, the clinical intelligence platform, automates the identification of a patient's true clinical state by analyzing all medical data the same way a physician does. Clint understands what conditions a patient has, why they have it, how well they have been treated, and how they should be treated. Armed with these clinical grade insights, clinicians and researchers are able to identify and treat guideline directed care gaps, identify patients eligible for clinical trials and unite clinical care with clinical research. Learn more at or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About the American College of Cardiology

The ACC is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at or follow @ACCinTouch.