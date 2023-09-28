Twelvestone Health Partners Announces New Infusion Center Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shane ReevesMURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Twelve Stone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the central Virginia business and healthcare community the opening of their newest Infusion Center in Roanoke. The new center will be located at Colonnade Corporate Center II, 2965 Colonnade Dr. Suite 110, Roanoke, VA 24018 with hours from 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.This is TwelveStone's 14th location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, North Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill) and Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City and Smyrna.) These facilities provide a patient-centric process with a focus on assisting patients with chronic condition management.“We are thrilled about our expansion into central Virginia,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners.“We are looking forward to providing the residents of Virginia the same exceptional patient experience that we offer at our Tennessee and Georgia locations.”Patients of TwelveStone Infusion Centers receive care in private treatment rooms, and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner's innovative infusion centers here.About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit

