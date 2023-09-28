ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP's KELLY SCOTT NAMED LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

announced today that Partner Kelly Scott

has been recognized by Lawdragon in the 17th edition of "500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers."

"This recognition comes at an inflection point for labor and employment. Auto workers are on strike, Hollywood has gone dark. Hotel workers are on the picket lines. And no one, it seems, is happy," states the publisher. "So we are especially proud to tip our hat to these unsurpassed experts who try to keep the balance between Corporate America and its workers."

Kelly Scott is a Partner and chair of the firm's Employment Law Department. His areas of practice include representation of employers in all types of employment matters, including class actions, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, employment discrimination and harassment, retaliation, wage and hour claims and advice and/or training for compliance with various employment laws.

Scott is an experienced investigator in various types of employment law related complaints and problems, including, but not limited to, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, workplace violence, wage and hour issues, overtime exemptions, employee theft and various allegations of employee misconduct. He is well-versed in pre-employment investigations and background checks, and is frequently active in the interviewing and review process for hiring, terminating and improving the performance of employees.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property

& technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction

& environmental law;

tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP