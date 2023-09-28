Mypebble (Mphase Technologies) Announces Annual Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, FL, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the“Company”) currently rebranding as“MyPebble,” announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders, held on September 20, 2023 at Company headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.



At the meeting:



The four directors named in the proxy statement were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected and ratified;

The voting results for all other proposals have not yet been ratified, pending additional review.



For more detailed descriptions of these proposals, please consult the mPhase Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders document dated September 5, 2023. When complete voting results are available, the company will communicate the full proxy outcome as soon as possible.

About mPhase Technologie s ( My Pebble )

mPhase is a climate technology company rebranding as“MyPebble” to offer a suite of cloud-based mobility and consumer engagement services that incentivize consumers for purchases and lifestyle choices that promote sustainability goals. The MyPebble platform combines patented Wi-Fi anonymous-onboarding technology, proprietary AI, location-awareness, tokenization, game mechanics, EV-charger geofencing, a sustainable marketplace, and an expanding network of applications to make personal sustainability easier and more rewarding. The MyPebble experience is unique in that it is tailored to each individual's tastes and needs, creating highly customizable sales opportunities for retailers, along with a scalable platform to benefit from the evolution of EV-centric travel and commerce.

For more information about MyPebble and its suite of services, please visit and . Or download our app here: iOS or Android .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or mPhase's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates,”“going to,” "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern mPhase's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in previously disseminated corporate disclosures, such as quarterly and annual reports. mPhase disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.





