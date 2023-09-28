Winfindr: Indie Developer's Data-Searching App Surpasses 1 Million Downloads, Unveils Major New Version

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In the major update, WinFindr adds support to search inside ZIP and RAR archives, PDF, DOC, and ODT document files, bug fixes, and a polished user interface.

PORI, FINLAND, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Macecraft Software is known for developing one of the first registry cleaners in the world, RegCleaner. It's less known that this company only has one developer, Jouni Flemming, the founder. Last June, he released a new Windows data-searching app called WinFindr. In just four months, the program has been downloaded over 1 million times.

Today, he has released a major update which aims to set a new standard in the Windows data-searching tools niche. The latest version 1.4 comes with new search features highly requested by WinFindr's users which include:

- Proximity search. This feature allows users to define that they want to find search terms within a specific proximity.

- Ability to search for files based on their content. This feature not only supports normal text files but also Microsoft Word documents, OpenOffice Writer documents and also PDF files.

- Ability to search for files inside ZIP and RAR archives.

The proximity search feature enables users to to find search terms within a specific proximity. For example, if they have search terms "cute" and "cat", with proximity search, they can define that those search terms must be found within, say, 10 words of each other. This feature works for all types of searches available in WinFindr.

The content based search feature is very handy when users need to find specific files whose names they don't remember. Another use case is for when they want to look up specific texts from multiple PDF documents. A typical solution would be to search the files one by one, upload them to some online service, or install a new PDF reader - all of them are time-consuming and inefficient solutions. WinFindr's new version makes it very easy to search for documents based on their content.

Another highlight of the new version is its ability to search for files inside ZIP and RAR archives. This feature is ideal for users with many ZIP or RAR files who want to look for a specific file or files from them.

Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software's founder and the developer of WinFindr declared,“My end goal is to make the best data searching tool for Windows and WinFindr version 1.4 is a big step towards that goal. The tool might be new and not widely known yet, but I have received great feedback from the users and I want to give them my best with this update.”

The new WinFindr version 1.4 is available in Portable and Setup versions. The program can be downloaded for free from

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at



WinFindr version 1.4 preview