Sodium Percarbonate Market To Reach US$ 807.8 Mn By 2032 With 3.1% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for sodium percarbonate is estimated to be valued at US$ 595.3 million in 2022, and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, reaching US$ 807.8 million by the year 2032.

The sodium percarbonate (SPS) market is expected to experience considerable growth in the near future. SPS, also referred to as Oxygen Bleach or Solid Hydrogen Peroxide, is a versatile chemical compound with a broad range of applications. As an environmentally friendly substitute for traditional bleach, SPS is becoming increasingly popular in a variety of industries. Market analysts anticipate that the SPS market will experience considerable growth due to its versatility, environmental advantages, and the increasing need for sustainable cleaning solutions.

Key Players:













AG Chem Group s.r.o





Ak-kim





Evonik Industries





Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.





Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd





JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd





Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd JINKE Company Limited

Market Insights:

As environmental awareness increases, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly cleaning agents, with sodium percarbonate being seen as a sustainable option due to its non-removal of residue and its decomposition into water, oxygen and soda ash. Sodium percarbonate is a prominent component of laundry detergents and excels in the removal of stains without the use of chlorine bleach, which is in line with the global growth of the laundry sector. In the water treatment sector, particularly for the removal of organic contaminants and the disinfection of drinking water, SPS meets the growing demand for environmentally-friendly solutions. Its strong presence in the paper and textile industries, where it is a bleaching agent, contributes to its continued demand. The sodium percarbonate industry is concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, with China leading the way in terms of market share, due to the increasing industrial and household sectors, as well as the stringent environmental regulations that favor environmentally-friendly cleaning agents.

Competitive Landscape:

Among the leading manufacturers of sodium percarbonate are AG Chem Group s.r.o., Ak-kim, Evonik Industries, Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd.

Collaboration with other sodium percarbonate players, as well as the expansion of production facilities to meet demand in the Asia Pacific region, is seen as extremely profitable for manufacturers. History has shown that acquisitions and the rise of region-specific players contribute to the market's overall revenues. The use of a digital platform to improve brand recognition is critical to growing the market titan's revenue.

The sodium percarbonate market is on an upward trajectory driven by its eco-friendly nature and diverse applications. As consumers and industries increasingly prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility, the demand for sodium percarbonate is expected to continue its steady rise. Market leaders and emerging players alike are poised to capitalize on this growing market and contribute to the broader shift towards more sustainable chemical solutions.

