DORRS Unveils Innovative Data Consolidation System For Private And Digital Securities

Decentralized Order Reporting Registry System is designed to oversee the collection, consolidation, and dissemination of quotation and transaction details.

- Greg ShinnickCHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Decentralized Order Reporting Registry System (DORRS) announces a new utility in data management with the introduction of an advanced data consolidation system tailored to handle private equities and digital asset securities.This initiative is poised to deliver a comprehensive overview of market activity, particularly focusing on the rapidly emerging segment of the equities market, while also achieving substantial cost reductions. DORRS's platform ensures equitable access to vital market data and reference data, benefiting all market participants.DORRS is gearing up to function as an industry utility under a well-structured organizational framework, dedicated to overseeing the collection, consolidation, and dissemination of quotation and transaction information. The initiative's comprehensive coverage will extend to eligible OTC, private, and digital securities traded on Alternative Trading Systems (ATS) and other venues across the United States.At the core of this initiative lies the implementation of a general registry of eligible securities, which will serve as an approved list of symbols for the Last Sale market data derived from multiple sources.Greg Shinnick, Plan Manager at DORRS, underscores the significance of this consolidation, stating, "We anticipate that this initiative will significantly enhance transparency and accessibility, facilitating more efficient and well-informed investment decisions. Our ultimate goal is to establish a national quotation service tailored to this burgeoning segment of the equities markets."DORRS welcomes market participant to become members of the plan, extending various advantages such as collaboration opportunities, contributions, participation in revenue sharing, and the opportunity to shape the industry plan for the deployment of this pioneering utility.For more comprehensive details about DORRS and the transformative potential of this initiative, please visit our website at .Media Contact:Greg ShinnickPlan ManagerAbout DORRS:The Decentralized Order Reporting Registry System (DORRS) is designed to oversee the collection, consolidation, and dissemination of quotation and transaction details. This platform caters to eligible OTC, private, and digital securities traded via Alternative Trading Systems (ATS), Market Makers, and Qualified Matching Services (QMS).

