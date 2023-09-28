Marzano Academies Partners With Westminster Public Schools For An Innovative Competency-Based Education Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzano Academies is proud to announce its collaboration with Westminster Public Schools, which, from October 9th to 11th, will hold its highly anticipated Competency-Based Education Summit. This well-attended annual event aims to showcase the remarkable strides taken by forward-thinking institutions like Westminster Public Schools in implementing
competency-based education . This instructional model is revolutionizing educational systems by providing tailored learning experiences, enabling students to excel and learn in a manner that is consistent with their individual needs.
This innovative summit, set to be held in Westminster, will be comprised of inspirational school-site visits, vividly illustrating the transformative impact of competency-based education. The highlight of the event will be a keynote presentation by the esteemed Dr. Robert Marzano, whose extensive work in the field of education is respected globally. This is a golden opportunity for attendees to gain insights from a luminary who has significantly shaped modern-day education research and practice.
We are honored to collaborate with prominent conference sponsors who share a mutual aspiration for pioneering education methodologies, like the Center for Competency-Based Education – CCBE (cbe.empowerlearning). Additional sponsors of this year's conference are IXL (IXL), and Renaissance (renaissance), who have been vital in promoting personalized learning solutions.
This summit will foster a dialogue among educators, policymakers, and stakeholders on how competency-based education can be a practical model for addressing diverse learning needs. Through real-time demonstrations and expert talks, attendees will get a closer look at how this instructional model is reforming the way educational content is delivered and assessed, ensuring a more inclusive and effective learning environment for all students.
The Marzano Academies and Westminster Public Schools invite educators, school leaders, and all interested stakeholders to join us at the Competency-Based Education Summit. Let's converge to explore, learn, and extend the boundaries of traditional education, paving the way for a more personalized and impactful learning system.
is a pioneering network dedicated to the advancement of K-12 education through research-based practices, offering a range of resources and professional development opportunities for educators aiming to excel in competency-based education.
