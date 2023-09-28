CHOU2 PHARMA Partners With Petsmart In Nationwide Distribution Deal Reaching 200 Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Expands CHOU2 PHARMA's product accessibility, positioning to drive sales growth -

- CHOU2 PHARMA's advertising campaign to start in advance of October 8th launch to support In-Store promotions featuring Comfort, Senior Comfort and Digest products for dogs -

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHOU2 PHARMA (or CHOU2), a veterinary health supplement company leveraging pure, proprietary cannabinoid health supplements, signed an agreement to sell three CHOU2 PHARMATM products within 200 PetSmart locations in five major markets across the United States, beginning in October 2023.

“Partnering with PetSmart will make our innovative products accessible to a wider audience, which we expect to significantly drive sales growth. We are focused on omnichannel direct-to-consumer advertising, including giveaways and endorsements,” said Alexandra Wakim, CEO of Chou2 Pharma.“This distribution agreement aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the lives of pets through natural, science-backed solutions, with the utmost standards. We are passionate about what we've created, we want to ensure pet owners know about this unique opportunity to improve their pets' quality of life, without many of the common risk factors seen across the pet health industry.”

PetSmart & CHOU2 PHARMA's Distribution Plan:

CHOU2 PHARMA's initial inventory allocations shipped to PetSmart locations in August 2023. The Comfort, Senior Comfort and Digest products are scheduled to be displayed and available for retail purchase in 200 stores beginning on October 8, 2023. The distribution agreement provides for the option to add more CHOU2 PHARMA products and to expand PetSmart locations up to 1,400 as early as 2024.

More information can be found at:

CHOU2 PHARMA's Products:



Crafted by experts, third-party tested, and veterinarian endorsed.

Formulated for specific needs, such as hip & joint, digestion, and senior support.

Naturally enhanced using CHOU2 PHARMA's proprietary Cannolation Purification System, improving effectiveness. Free of THC .

Uses only the purest plant molecules required to support those needs.

Carries the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal.

Designed for daily use. Produced by top-tier manufacturing partners.



Comfort – Soft Chews with a combination of pure cannabinoids (CBD and CBG, 5mg per chew), designed to provide Hip and Joint Support in dogs.

Senior Comfort – Soft Chews with a combination of pure cannabinoids (CBG, CBD, CBDV, CBC, CBN), crafted to offer emotional and physical comfort to dogs as they enter their senior years.

Digest -- Soft Chews with a combination of pure, cannabinoids (CBD and CBG, 5mg per chew), formulated to support canine Gut Health.

CHOU2 PHARMA's Process and Ingredients

CHOU2 delivers the right molecules in the right format, providing unparalleled precision for pet owners seeking natural solutions for specific problems.

Selection & Purity -- There are over 120 cannabinoid molecules in the hemp plant, each with a unique effect on an animal's system. CHOU2 PHARMA carefully selects the necessary molecules to support a pet's needs, and further refines those molecules to their purest form. This affords their team of experts to create precise formulas that can be reliably reproduced, with consistent purity and 0% THC - advantages that are not possible with full- and broad-spectrum approaches currently seen on the market.

Naturally Reinforced - Pure cannabinoids offer ingredient purity, and CHOU2 PHARMA's proprietary Cannolation Purification System increases effectiveness of each formulation. This process naturally enhances each molecule, so active ingredients can be absorbed into the bloodstream-without being broken down by the acidic upper gastrointestinal tract. This ensures the formula can have a long-term effect when used consistently, meaning it is well suited for needs such as hip & joint support, digestive care, and general immune support. The Cannolation Purification System is utilized for CHOU2 PHARMA's daily soft chews; but is not used in their fast-acting products (like Chill Relaxation Support, found on chou2pharma.com) designed for more immediate needs like a thunderstorm or fireworks.

Unconditionally Clean – CHOU2 PHARMA uses premium cannabinoid molecules and ensures every ingredient meets rigorous standards. Third-party testing, Good Manufacturing Practice, NASC approval and producing products in the USA are just a few of the intensive measures taken, as products are created from seed to supplement.

About CHOU2 PHARMA

CHOU2 PHARMA uses proprietary science to manufacture plant-based pet supplements, formulated with unparalleled precision unseen in the current market. Leveraging pure, isolated cannabinoids, and 0% THC, the current products support canine calming, digestion, hips and joints, and senior comfort. Committed to consistent formulas and improved bioavailability, CHOU2 PHARMA guarantees satisfaction for its easy-to-use, pet-, owner- and veterinarian-approved, third-party tested, THC-Free products. Supplements can be purchased from veterinary distributors, affiliate partners, direct online and in October 2023 at select PetSmart locations. Future includes species expansion and entry to drug market/pharma partnership. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and more information is available at

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. Representatives of the Company may make forward looking statements regarding the Company's future plans, strategies, financial performance, prospects, and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Be cautioned that there are various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and economic conditions, competition, changes in laws and regulations, technological developments, and other factors that are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may vary significantly from the projections due to a wide range of factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any changes made to the Company's plans and strategies could be material and could affect the accuracy of the previously provided information.

CHOU2 PHARMA Contact:

Co-CEO Alexandra Wakim, , (610) 724-8877