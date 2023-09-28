Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Results Of The Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the“Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company hereby gives notification that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., all resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed. The Board would like to thank the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

The details of all resolutions passed are as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. That the Company's annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 be received. (10,358,021 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld)

2. That Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting, and that the directors be authorised to agree the auditor's remuneration. (10,358,021 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld)

3. That Mr Erich Bonnet who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (10,103,410 votes cast, 9,945,461 in favour, 157,949 against and 254,611 withheld)

4. That Ms Sylvie Sauton who, being eligible and having offered herself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (10,357,721 votes cast, all in favour, none against and 300 withheld)

5. That Mr Luke Allen who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (10,357,721 votes cast, all in favour, none against and 300 withheld)

6. That Mr Frédéric Hervouet who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (10,357,721 votes cast, all in favour, none against and 300 withheld)

SPECIAL BUSINESS – ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

7. THAT the waiver granted by the Panel of the obligation which may otherwise arise, pursuant to Rule 9 of the Code, for a member of the Concert Party to make a general offer to the other Shareholders for all of their Shares as a result of market purchases of Shares by the Company pursuant to the authority granted under Resolution 8 that could potentially increase the Concert Party's interest in Shares from approximately 27.66 per cent. of the total Voting Rights in connection with the BG Remuneration Policy to a maximum of approximately 35.28 per cent. of the total Voting Rights, be approved. (8,829,021 votes cast, 8,147,779 in favour, 681,242 against and 29,000 withheld)

8. THAT , conditional on approval of Resolution 7 above, in replacement for all previous authorities, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 315 (1)(a) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the " 2008 Law "), to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the 2008 Law) of shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company and to cancel such Shares or hold such Shares as treasury shares, provided that:

a) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be up to an aggregate of the lesser of (a) 1,843,202 Euro Shares and 18,931 Sterling Shares or (b) such number as shall represent 14.99 per cent. of each class of Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury), rounded down to the nearest whole number, on the date on which this resolution is passed;

b) the maximum price which may be paid for a Share shall be the higher of (a) an amount equal to 105.00 per cent. of the average of the closing quotation for a Share of the relevant class taken from and calculated by reference to (i) in the case of the Euro Shares, Euronext Amsterdam or (ii) in the case of the Sterling Shares, the London Stock Exchange plc's Daily Official List, as the case may be, for the five Business Days immediately preceding the day on which the Shares are purchased and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and highest current independent bid on the relevant market when the purchase is carried out, provided that the Company shall not be authorised to acquire Shares at a price above the estimated prevailing net asset value of the relevant class of Shares on the date of purchase;

c) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share shall be €0.01 or £0.01, as the case may be; and

d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of 31 December 2024 or the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Shares under such authority, and may make a purchase of Shares pursuant to any such contract notwithstanding such expiry.

(10,358,021 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld)