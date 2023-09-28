Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting And Class Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the“Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meetings

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 11.30 a.m., all resolutions set out in the notice of that meeting were duly passed.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions 2, 3 and 4 which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Extraordinary General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

The details of all resolutions passed are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. That, subject to the passing of all other resolutions, the Company adopt the new Investment Objective and Policy as set out at section 3.3 of Part I of the Circular dated 29 August 2023, in substitution for the existing Investment Objective and Policy. (10,211,723 votes cast, 8,870,489 in favour, 1,341,234 against and none withheld)

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

2. That, subject to the passing of all other resolutions, the Company adopt a new Article 9(A) and new definitions, as set out in the Notice of the EGM dated 29 August, 2023, are inserted in the Company's articles of incorporation. (10,211,723 votes cast, 8,870,489 in favour, 1,341,234 against and none withheld)

3. That, subject to the passing of all the other resolutions, the Company be and is hereby authorised to convert the Shares held by eligible shareholders which validly participate in the Rollover Option into the relevant class of Rollover Shares on the instruction of the Directors on such terms, and at such time and such date, as will be set out in the Rollover Circular to be published in 2024. (10,211,723 votes cast, 8,870,489 in favour, 1,341,234 against and none withheld).

4. That subject to the passing of all other resolutions, the Company be and is hereby authorised to compulsorily redeem the Rollover Shares pursuant to the Rollover Option upon terms to be published in the Rollover Circular to be published in 2024 (or in such other circular as the Company may publish from time to time relating to the Rollover Option). (10,211,723 votes cast, 8,870,489 in favour, 1,341,234 against and none withheld).





Euro Class Meeting

The Company hereby gives notification that at the class meeting of the holders of Euro Shares in the Company held on Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 11.45 a.m., the resolution set out in the notice of that meeting was duly passed.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolution, which was a special resolution, passed by the holders of Euro Shares at the Euro Class Meeting, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

The details of resolution passed are as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. That, subject to the passing of all other resolutions, all Euro Shares in the Company in issue be converted into (and all new Euro Shares subsequently issued by the Company shall be issued as) ordinary shares of that class that are redeemable at the option of the Company, in accordance with article 4.1.11 and 14 of the Articles. (9,724,215 votes cast, 8,382,981 in favour, 1,341,234 against and 1,000 withheld)

Sterling Class Meeting

The class meeting of the holders of Sterling Shares in the Company due to be held at 12.00 p.m. on Thursday, 28 September, 2023 was not quorate and was therefore adjourned to 12.00 p.m. on Thursday, 5 October, 2023.

As all resolutions proposed at the EGM and the class meeting of the holders of Euro Shares were passed by the requisite majority, but the Sterling Class Meeting was not quorate and all resolutions were inter-conditional, none of the proposed resolutions will take effect pending the outcome of the voting at the adjourned Sterling Class Meeting.

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their continued support.