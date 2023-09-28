Global Lithium Primary Batteries Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- "Lithium Primary Batteries Market to reach $3.22 billion by 2027, with a 2.7% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 report."

"Lithium primary batteries market grows from consumer electronics demand. Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: Hitachi Maxell, Ultralife, Energizer, FDK Corporation, Tadiran, Vitzrocell, EVE Energy, Panasonic, SAFT, Varta."

Lithium Primary Batteries Market Segments

.By Type: Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/Socl), Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/Mno), Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/Cfx)

.By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial, Others Application

.By Voltage: Less than 4.5V, 4.6V to 12V, 13V to 18V, 19V to 24V, 25V to 36V, 37V to 48V, Above 48V

.By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable

.By Geography: The global lithium primary batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lithium primary batteries are defined as disposable batteries, the charge moves from the cathode to the anode during charging and from the anode to the cathode during discharge. Lithium batteries can produce between 1.5 and 3.7 volts, which is more than twice the voltage of an ordinary alkaline or zinc-carbon battery. Lithium batteries are used in clocks and cameras.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Lithium Primary Batteries Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lithium Primary Batteries Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

